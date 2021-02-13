Game Fans Asked Not to Send Chocolate amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Game fans are being asked not to send chocolate to their favorite characters for this year's Valentine's Day on Sunday amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Every year, major Japanese video game developer Square Enix Co., known for the blockbuster Dragon Quest series, receives a lot of Valentine's Day chocolate to popular characters and its game development department.

This year, however, the Tokyo-based company has posted a message on its website saying: "Please refrain from sending gifts such as food for this year's Valentine's Day and White Day. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Square Enix decided to release the message because the company fully started last December to allow employees to work from home amid the coronavirus epidemic and it is therefore difficult for its staff to receive such gifts at office. It also cited the government's coronavirus state of emergency now in place in Tokyo and some other prefectures.

Outside the game industry, Chiba Jets Funabashi, a professional basketball team in the city of Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, has asked fans on Twitter not to give chocolate to players. "We took the step to protect our players at a crucial time during the ongoing season," an official of the team said while adding: "Players were looking forward to this day. We would have been ready to accept (chocolate from fans) if there had not been the coronavirus epidemic."

