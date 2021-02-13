Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan; Tsunami Damage Unlikely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, jolted northeastern and other areas of Japan on Saturday night.

The quake is unlikely to cause tsunami damage although some changes in sea levels may be observed in coastal areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 7.3, struck around 11:07 p.m. (2:07 p.m. GMT). The focus of the quake was estimated to be at a depth of about 55 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, part of the Tohoku northeastern region, the agency said.

Upper 6 was registered in the city of Soma and the towns of Kunimi and Shinchi in Fukushima, and the town of Zao in Miyagi Prefecture in Tohoku. Lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese scale, was measured in the city of Fukushima and the city of Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture, and the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi.

The secretariat for the Nuclear Regulation Authority said that no abnormality occurred after the quake at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 and No. 2 nuclear power plants. There was no report on problems from Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi and Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant in Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan, according to the NRA secretariat.

