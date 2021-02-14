120 People Injured in Sat. Quake in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that mainly hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan on Saturday night has injured a total of 120 people in nine prefectures in Tohoku and the Kanto eastern region, it was learned Sunday.

At a ministerial meeting held on Sunday morning in response to the temblor, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, "I have been informed that many people suffered injuries in prefectures including Fukushima and Miyagi but that no one died in the earthquake." The quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in Fukushima and Miyagi, both in Tohoku.

In Fukushima, 65 people were hurt in the quake. Of them, a 67-year-old woman in the city of Koriyama suffered serious injuries after falling down the stairs at her home. A total of some 70 evacuation centers were opened in the prefecture, and about 200 people temporarily took shelter at the facilities. Water supply has been disrupted at some 2,800 households in the Fukushima town of Shinchi, and Self-Defense Forces troops are working to cope with the situation at the request of the Fukushima prefectural government.

Forty-two people were injured in Miyagi, including a woman, 84, in the city of Higashimatsushima, who broke her thigh bone after falling from a bed.

Thirteen people were confirmed to have suffered injuries in Yamagata, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. A woman in her 80s in the city of Higashimatsuyama in Saitama fell and broke her right thigh bone. In the city of Kimitsu in Chiba, a woman in her 80s broke her leg after falling.

