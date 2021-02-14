Japan Govt Resolved to Take Full Measures in Response to Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government confirmed Sunday its intention to make all-out efforts in dealing with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that hit mainly northeastern areas of the country on Saturday night.

The government is also set to take thorough measures to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus at evacuation centers set up after the earthquake as the virus continues to spread in the country.

"I want you to be fully prepared to provide accurate information to the public and take necessary measures in response to the quake," Suga told a meeting of relevant ministers held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

He also instructed participating ministers to cooperate closely with local governments in areas affected by the temblor in preparing for possible aftershocks and secondary disasters such as landslides.

The government is making full efforts to confirm the extent of damage and advance restoration work through cooperation among police, fire authorities, the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard, the prime minister said.

