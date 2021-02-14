G-7 Leaders to Meet Online Fri. to Discuss Coronavirus Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The British government said Saturday that it will host an online summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday for discussions mainly on international cooperation on the supply of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

This will be the first multilateral summit for U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office in January.

“The solutions to the challenges we face--from the colossal mission to get vaccines to every single country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from coronavirus--lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around the world,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to chair the meeting, said.

“Now world governments have a responsibility to work together to put those vaccines to the best possible use,” he said. “I hope 2021 will be remembered as the year humanity worked together like never before to defeat a common foe.”

The leaders from the seven nations, also including Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, will discuss issues such as the establishment of a worldwide network of zoonotic research hubs, the development of global manufacturing capacity for vaccines and the design of a global pandemic early warning system, according to the British government.

