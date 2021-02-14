Sat. Quake Reminds Residents of March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Soma, Fukushima Pref./Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that mainly hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures in northeastern Japan on Saturday night reminded residents of the devastating temblor and tsunami they experienced 10 years ago.

In the Fukushima city of Soma, where the Saturday quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, more than 100 people spent the night at an evacuation center, where thorough measures to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus, such as ventilation and disinfecting hands, were implemented.

"I felt anxious as electricity went out and it was dark and cold," Masayuki Horiuchi, a 37-year-old Soma resident, who evacuated to the facility with four family members, said. "I'm concerned if my house is safe," he also said.

"The quake overlapped with the March 11, 2011, disaster, and I feel scared if I remember the catastrophe 10 years ago," Horiuchi said, adding, "I'm afraid that a bigger earthquake may happen."

Taeko Naito, an 88-year-old resident of Soma, was unable to evacuate due to a lack of mobility.

