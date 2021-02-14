U.S. Top Court OKs Ghosn Allies' Extradition to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Saturday for the extradition to Japan of two Americans detained for allegedly assisting former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer rejected a request by lawyers for the two to block the transfer to Japan.

Still, it is uncertain whether the pair will be extradited to Japan soon.

The two men, Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army special forces soldier, and his son, Peter, are accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019 while he was out on bail awaiting trial over his alleged financial misconduct.

At the request of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, U.S. authorities detained them in May last year. The Tokyo prosecutors asked the United States to turn them over to Japan under the bilateral extradition treaty.

