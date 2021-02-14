Japan Coronavirus Tally under 2,000 for 8th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,364 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday, with the daily infection count standing below 2,000 for the eighth straight day.

According to the health ministry, 668 people had severe symptoms of the COVID-19 disease blamed on the virus as of the day, down by 25 from Saturday.

Thirty-eight new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, including six in Tokyo and four in neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

In Tokyo, 371 people were newly confirmed with the coronavirus on Sunday. The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 500 for eight days in a row.

Of the day's total, 71 people are in their 20s, 50 in their 30s and 46 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 127. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria came to 103 as of Sunday, down by one from the previous day.

