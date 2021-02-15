TSE Suffers System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange experienced a glitch on an information distribution network Monday morning, though the problem did not affect stock trading, TSE officials said.

The glitch occurred around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Sunday GMT) on the system that sends out information on trading orders, order executions and prices to brokerages and market information providers.

The system released some information in the wrong order after starting to release information on a large batch of trading orders accepted from 8 a.m., the officials said.

The system now sends out information correctly, and the TSE is looking into the causes, according to the officials.

The TSE has notified brokerage houses that similar incidents may occur again on Monday, asking them to continue operations based on information released correctly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]