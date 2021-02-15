Weekly Coronavirus Cases Continue to Drop in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The weekly number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan has dropped for the fifth consecutive week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 416,673, up 10,384 from a week before. The size of growth shrank from the previous week’s 15,601.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest cumulative number at 106,505, up 2,660, followed by the western prefecture of Osaka at 45,947, up 871, and Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, at 43,264, up 983.

Japan’s total death toll linked to the virus rose 542 to 6,983, posting slower growth than the previous week’s 675.

But the slowdown was not as fast as that of weekly infection growth.

