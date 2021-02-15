Japan COVID-19 Cases Fall below 1,000 for 1st Time in 3 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 965 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, with the daily count falling below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 16 last year, when 950 cases were found.

The country's cumulative deaths linked to the coronavirus blamed for the COVID-19 disease rose by 73 from Sunday to 7,056, topping the 7,000-mark 12 days after hitting 6,000. The figure reached the 6,000-threshold on Feb. 3, 11 days after surpassing 5,000. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 10 to 658 as of Monday.

Tokyo reported 266 new infection cases, with the daily count slipping below 300 for the first time in a week. The number of severely ill patients, recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, dropped by six from the previous day to 97.

In the Japanese capital on Monday, new infection cases were confirmed in all generations, including people under 10 and centenarians. Those aged 65 or over, who have a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, came to 53.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that a coronavirus variant that is spreading in Britain was found in a total of 13 people in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and the western prefecture of Shiga.

