157 People Injured in Sat. Quake in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that mainly hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan on Saturday night has injured a total of 157 people in 10 prefectures in Tohoku and the Kanto eastern region, Fire and Disaster Management Agency data showed Monday.

The 7.3-magnitude quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, both in Tohoku.

In Fukushima, 83 people were hurt in the quake. Of them, a 67-year-old woman in the city of Koriyama suffered serious injuries after falling down the stairs at her home. A total of some 70 evacuation centers were opened in the prefecture, and about 200 people temporarily took shelter at the facilities. Water supply was disrupted at some 2,800 households in the Fukushima town of Shinchi, and Self-Defense Forces troops are working to cope with the situation at the request of the Fukushima prefectural government. Progress is being made in the water restoration work.

Fifty-two people were injured in Miyagi, including a woman, 84, in the city of Higashimatsushima, who broke her thigh bone after falling from a bed. Water outage hit some Miyagi municipalities, including the town of Yamamoto.

Twenty-two people were confirmed to have suffered injuries in Iwate, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. A woman in her 80s in the city of Higashimatsuyama in Saitama fell and broke her right thigh bone. In the city of Kimitsu in Chiba, a woman in her 80s broke her leg after falling.

