Suicides of School Students Rise Sharply in Japan in 2020

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of elementary, junior high and high school students who killed themselves in Japan totaled 479 in 2020, up sharply from 339 the previous year, amid the new coronavirus epidemic, the education ministry said Monday.

The figure for 2020 was the highest in five years.

Notably, the number of suicide cases among female high school students nearly doubled from the previous year to 138.

The ministry will carry out a detailed analysis to see whether the virus epidemic has had an impact on the rise in suicide cases among students.

The figure, which is based on the health ministry's statistics on suicides, was reported at a meeting of an expert panel for preventing suicides among students.

