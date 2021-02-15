Tokyo Fails to Count 838 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--A total of 838 novel coronavirus infection cases had remained uncounted in Tokyo, mainly during the year-end and New Year period, officials of the Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday.

Workers at public health offices failed to press a button for final confirmation to report to the metropolitan government data on new cases entered into the health ministry's system for sharing information on coronavirus infection, according to the officials. At the time, new cases in the Japanese capital were surging, and the errors occurred as "a result of increased workload" at health offices, they said.

According to the metropolitan government's Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health, the errors were made at 18 health offices between Nov. 18 last year and Jan. 31 this year. The number or unreported cases stood at 390 at the Katsushika Ward health office, 228 at the Ikebukuro health office in Toshima Ward and 96 at the Shibuya Ward health office.

Health office workers press the confirmation button after medical institutions or health offices that receive data on infection cases from medical facilities input the information into the information-sharing system.

The addition of the uncounted cases brought the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo to 107,609. Newly confirmed positive cases on Jan. 7, when the daily count hit a record high, were revised to 2,520, up by 73 from the initially reported number.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]