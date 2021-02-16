Only 7.7 Pct of Japan Firms Back This Summer’s Tokyo Games: Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Only 7.7 pct of companies in Japan currently think that it is desirable for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to take place as scheduled, a Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. survey has suggested.

This view was expressed by 889 of the 11,432 responding companies in the online survey conducted between Feb. 1 and 8.

The proportion of companies with the view plunged by 14.8 percentage points from the previous survey between July 28 and Aug. 11 last year.

In the latest poll, 3,778 companies, or 33 pct, preferred a further postponement of the Tokyo Games, which has been postponed from summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 2,624 others, or 22.9 pct, called for the Tokyo Games to be canceled.

The results indicated that a majority of domestic companies are now negative about the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics being held this summer.

