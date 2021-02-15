Pregnant Women Not Obliged to "Make Efforts" to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Pregnant women are out of the scope of a law provision obliging Japanese people to make efforts to receive the U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc.'s novel coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said Monday.

The decision was made due to a lack of sufficient clinical trial data on the vaccine's effects on unborn babies. It was endorsed by the ministry's health council at a meeting the same day and will be made known to local governments across the country the following day.

Japan will start giving medical workers Pfizer vaccine shots on Wednesday.

Under the preventive vaccination law, the coronavirus vaccine inoculation is regarded as an extraordinary anti-pandemic program that does not force people to take part but requires them to make efforts to do so.

Among other decisions at the meeting are that the program will be in place for a year and that vaccination coupons will be sent to all residents aged 16 or older to recommend they get jabs.

