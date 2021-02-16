Japan Govt to Set Up Office for Loneliness, Isolation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set up an office for the issue of loneliness and isolation as early as this week, regional revitalization minister Tetsushi Sakamoto, who will double as minister for the issue, revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new office will aim to map out new measures to tackle spreading social loneliness and isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, through efforts across the borders of ministries and agencies.

It will be placed under the Cabinet Secretariat and start with around 10 staff members including officials from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Sakamoto to coordinate government efforts to address the issue of loneliness and isolation.

At the press conference, Sakamoto mentioned his experience of feeling a strong sense of loneliness after he temporarily left the Diet, Japan's parliament, following his election defeat.

