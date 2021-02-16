150,000 Anti-Sexism Signatures Handed to Tokyo Games Organizers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A petition with 157,425 signatures demanding measures against sexist behavior was handed to the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday, after Yoshiro Mori, president of the committee, drew anger for his derogatory remarks about women earlier this month.

The signature campaign started on Feb. 4, the day after Mori said at a gathering of the Japanese Olympic Committee that meetings in which many women participate tend to be prolonged. Mori has said he will step down from the post to take responsibility for the remarks.

At a press conference later on Tuesday, the submitters of the petition called on the Tokyo Games organizing committee to make the process of picking Mori's successor open.

The petition urges the committee to take measures to prevent such sexist remarks from being made again, increase the proportion of female members on its Executive Board to at least 40 pct and ensure transparency in the selection process for the next president and in the management of the organization.

An official of the committee who received the petition offered the view that Mori's comments in question were discriminatory against women, according to Momoko Nojo, a fourth-year student at Keio University and one of the initiators of the campaign.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]