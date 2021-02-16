Ex-S. Korean Comfort Woman Urges Seoul to Take Issue to ICJ

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Lee Yong-soo, a former South Korean wartime "comfort woman," on Tuesday called on South Korean President Moon Jae-in to bring the comfort women dispute with Japan to the International Court of Justice.

At a press conference in Seoul, Lee, 92, said she wants the South Korean government to shed light on Japan's sin under international law. Comfort women, mostly Koreans, were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

In January, in a suit filed by some former comfort women, Seoul Central District Court ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to the plaintiffs for the way they were treated in wartime. The ruling has been finalized.

Lee, who is not among the plaintiffs, criticized the Japanese government, saying that it has been ignoring the ruling.

Tokyo is digging its heels in by claiming that the court violated international law, she went on to say.

