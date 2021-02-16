Japan Confirms 1,305 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,305 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily count topping 1,000 for the first time in two days.

On Monday, the daily figure fell below that mark for the first time in about three months. The country confirmed 101 new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday, including 27 in Tokyo. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 14 from Monday to 644 as of Tuesday.

In Tokyo, 350 new infection cases were reported on Tuesday. The daily number in the Japanese capital stood below 500 for 10 days in a row. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by five from the previous day to 92.

Infection was confirmed in all generations, including people aged under 10 and centenarians, on Tuesday, according to the metropolitan government. Of the people newly confirmed positive in the capital, 65 are in their 20s, 59 in their 50s and 53 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over, who carry a high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 92.

According to the health ministry, a coronavirus variant spreading in Britain was found in a total of 23 people in six prefectures, including Niigata in central Japan, Kyoto in western Japan and Kagoshima in southwestern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]