Tokyo Confirms 350 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 350 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily figure standing below 500 for the 10th consecutive day.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by five from the previous day to 92.

Infection was confirmed in all generations, including people aged under 10 and centenarians, on Tuesday, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the people newly confirmed positive in the Japanese capital, 65 are in their 20s, 59 in their 50s and 53 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over, who carry a high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 92.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]