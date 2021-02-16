Some Quake-Hit Plants in Japan Resume Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Some factories have resumed operations after being hit by a powerful earthquake that struck northeastern and eastern regions of Japan on Saturday while full-fledged restoration is expected to take more time.

Renesas Electronics Corp. <6723> partially restarted operations Tuesday morning at its Naka plant in the city of Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, which makes semiconductors for automobiles. After the quake, the plant carried out safety inspections. Its production capacity is expected to return to the level before the quake around Sunday.

Major chipmaker Kioxia Corp.'s plant in the city of Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, resumed normal operations on Monday after suspending some equipment after the quake.

Shiroishi-Zao Technology Center, a Sony Corp. <6758> group semiconductor maker in the city of Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, south of Iwate, halted its operations soon after the earthquake. It plans to restart as soon as preparations are made.

Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. <7013> continued facility inspections at its plant in the city of Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, south of Miyagi, which makes aircraft engine parts, with many of the some 2,000 workers at the plant standing by at home.

