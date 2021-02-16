Minister Vows to Swiftly Punish Officials Entertained by Suga’s Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications minister Ryota Takeda said Tuesday that his ministry will swiftly punish senior officials if they are found to have been entertained by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s eldest son and other people in the broadcasting industry.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry “will complete its investigation into the scandal as soon as possible, punish officials involved and disclose the results of the probe,” Takeda said at a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament.

The four senior officials in question are Vice Ministers for Policy Coordination Yasuhiko Taniwaki and Mabito Yoshida, Information and Communications Bureau Director-General Yoshinori Akimoto and the same bureau’s Deputy Director-General Hironobu Yumoto.

It has come to light that between October and December last year they were wined and dined by Suga’s son, who works for Tohokushinsha Film Corp., and executives of the Tokyo-based company engaged in satellite broadcasting operations and also received taxi tickets and other gifts.

The officials’ acts may amount to a violation of the national civil service ethics law as Tohokushinsha can be regarded as an interested party of the ministry, which holds the broadcasting business permission authority.

