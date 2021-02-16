Japan Selects 353 Areas for Farm Production for Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry said Tuesday that it has selected 353 areas in 45 of the country’s 47 prefectures for production of 23 food items, such as beef including “wagyu,” for export.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to boost exports of agricultural, forestry, fisheries and food products. The government will provide sufficient financial support to the areas to help them ensure stable supplies. The 23 items also include rice, apple and scallop.

A total of 17 areas, including the whole of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, were picked for the production of wagyu and other beef, a popular item both at home and abroad, while 34 areas, mainly those in the Tohoku northeastern region, such as the city of Tome in Miyagi Prefecture, were chosen for rice production.

As of Tuesday, no areas were selected from Shimane and Yamaguchi prefectures, both in western Japan. The ministry may pick more areas, such as for the production of sake, by the end of March. Work on the additional selection is now underway.

Also among the 353 areas are those in Tokyo, where food makers producing baby formula have their head offices, and areas in the western prefecture of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]