Difficult to Attain 2 Pct Price Goal Even in 2023: BOJ Kuroda

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday that it will be difficult for the BOJ to achieve its 2 pct inflation goal “even in 2023.”

He made the remark at a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

It is the first time for Kuroda to show his price estimate for 2023.

When he became BOJ governor in 2013, Kuroda vowed to achieve the 2 pct price target within two years. But his remark on Tuesday suggests that the target will not be met before his term of office as BOJ governor ends in April 2023.

At the committee meeting, Kuroda said that the novel coronavirus crisis pushed down the economy considerably while noting that the central bank’s ultraeasy monetary policy has helped improve economic activities.

