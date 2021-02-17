Toyota to Suspend 14 Lines due to Quake-Caused Parts Shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Tuesday that it will suspend 14 lines at nine of its 15 automobile assembly plants in Japan for up to four days as parts procurement has been affected by a powerful earthquake that hit northeastern Japan on Saturday.

Some of the lines will be halted from Wednesday and the other lines later, with the suspension set to continue until Saturday. The leading Japanese automaker will decide whether to resume operations of the lines Sunday or keep them shut while watching the parts supply situation.

Among the lines to be suspended are one at the Takaoka plant in the city of Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and two at the Tahara plant in the city of Tahara in the same prefecture.

Toyota did not disclose the types of parts that are in short supply, but said that they are not semiconductors, whose demand has been surging across the globe.

Toyota's new car sales plummeted in spring last year, battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but demand started to recover sharply around summer. Recently, Toyota plants have been operating at full throttle, even on holidays, to meet the robust demand.

