Quake-Hit Miyagi Hospital Unable to Receive Emergency Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Yamamoto, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--A key hospital in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, remains unable to receive emergency outpatients after sustaining some damage from Saturday's earthquake off the neighboring prefecture of Fukushima.

At Miyagi Hospital, the only general hospital in the Miyagi town of Yamamoto, a wall collapsed in a building section for the emergency outpatient division, while ruptured pipes caused water leaks, leaving beds for patients and medical equipment unusable, according to hospital officials.

It is uncertain when the hospital will be able to receive emergency patients again, they said.

"This hospital has the role as the region's medical service center," said Kinya Hisanaga, deputy head of the hospital. "We'll make efforts so that we'll be able to handle emergency cases soon."

None of the 260 inpatients at the hospital were injured in the quake. But their meals have been switched from regular ones to emergency provisions because of the quake-caused water outage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]