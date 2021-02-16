Candidates for New Tokyo Games Chief May Be Narrowed Down Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A panel of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee to pick the successor to Yoshiro Mori, who is set to quit as president of the committee over his recent sexist remarks, held its first meeting on Tuesday.

Candidates for the new president of the organizing committee may be narrowed down to one person on Wednesday, and the new head may be selected within this week, sources said.

At the meeting, which lasted for about an hour, the panel drew up five criteria for the next head, including knowledge of the Olympics and Paralympics and sports in general, and understanding of gender equality and diversity.

The panel, chaired by Fujio Mitarai, honorary president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, comprises eight members--four men and four women. The female members include Yuko Arakida, a former volleyball player and Olympian, and now a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Program Committee. Other members of the panel will not be disclosed until the new head is selected.

The panel will convene its second meeting on Wednesday and start selecting candidates based on proposals from each member. Toshiro Muto, director-general of the organizing committee, said that it is possible for members of the panel to be named candidates. It is also possible for the panel to narrow down candidates to one at Wednesday’s meeting, Muto said.

