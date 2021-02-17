Governor Wants Half of U.S. Bases in Japan to Be outside Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has called for at least half of U.S. bases in Japan to be located outside the southern prefecture.

During an address to the prefectural assembly on Tuesday, Tamaki said he will demand the Japanese and U.S. governments set a goal of lowering Okinawa’s base-hosting rate from the current 70.3 pct to 50 pct or less in the near term.

The governor mentioned such a specific goal on reducing U.S. bases for the first time, as next year will be the 50th year since Okinawa was returned to Japan in 1972.

Also in 2022, a gubernatorial election will be held in the prefecture.

In Tuesday’s address, Tamaki reiterated his position of demanding the early closure of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air base in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, as well as the return of the base site to Okinawa.

