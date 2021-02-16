British PM Johnson Backs Holding Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday expressed his full-fledged support for holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

Johnson showed the stance as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sought support from the Group of Seven major industrial nations for holding the Tokyo Games during their phone talks on the day. Britain serves as this year's chair of the G-7 framework, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

The conversation took place at a time when the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis is casting a shadow over the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed by one year from 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Japanese and British leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in China. They expressed concern over China's unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, including the recent enforcement of a new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, and the situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Suga and Johnson vowed to work together to tackle these issues.

Suga and Johnson shared serious concerns over the situation in Myanmar, where a military coup occurred earlier this month.

