COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Vaccinations against the novel coronavirus began in Japan on Wednesday, targeting some 40,000 medical workers.

The medical workers at 100 locations nationwide, including national hospitals, will be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine developed by major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. Vaccinations are expected to begin at all of the 100 locations next week. Some 20,000 of the medical workers are slated to cooperate for research on adverse events.

On Wednesday, 125 people at eight medical institutions, including in Tokyo, received the vaccinations. The health ministry said that it has received no reports on major side effects or trouble.

Vaccinations are expected to help the population acquire herd immunity needed to contain the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the health ministry the same day revealed a possible delay in sending vaccination tickets to elderly people, aged 65 or over, who will have priority to receive vaccinations, from the initially scheduled start in mid-March. The ministry reported this at a briefing for local government officials.

