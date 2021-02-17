Suga Vows to Work for Early Vaccinations for Many People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged on Wednesday government efforts to ensure early novel coronavirus vaccinations for many people in Japan, after an inoculation campaign began for medical workers the same day.

"The government bears responsibility for creating an environment in which many people can be vaccinated as early as possible," Suga said in a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Suga said the vaccine will be "a trump card for preventing the spread of infections," adding that the government will provide related information to encourage people to get vaccinated on their own judgment and to bring the epidemic under control.

Also at the Lower House meeting, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, who oversees vaccinations, reiterated that local governments can feel safe and concentrate on preparatory work to give shots to residents, as the state will cover inoculation costs.

