Japan, U.S. Agree to Extend Host-Nation Support Pact for 1 Year

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to extend for one year their current pact on Japan's host-nation support for U.S. bases, which is due to expire at the end of March, or fiscal 2020, informed sources said Wednesday.

The U.S. side has accepted Japan's proposal for a one-year extension, according to the sources.

The two governments are expected to sign the agreement soon. The Japanese side will then aim to gain approval from the Diet, the country's parliament, for the extension during its ongoing session.

They will start fresh talks this spring or later about the status of the host-nation support pact after fiscal 2021, the sources said.

Under the existing pact for the five years through fiscal 2020, Japan has annually covered around 200 billion yen of costs related to U.S. bases in the Asian country.

