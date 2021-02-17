Panel Eyes Tokyo Games Min. Hashimoto for Mori Successor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee panel to choose candidates for the committee's new president to succeed Yoshiro Mori, who is set to quit over his recent sexist remarks, is considering offering the post to Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the games, informed sources said Wednesday.

If Hashimoto, 56, a former Olympic speed skater and cyclist, accepts the offer, the committee is expected to hold a meeting of its Executive Board within this week to formalize her appointment as new president after taking necessary procedures, the sources said.

"I haven't heard anything," Hashimoto told reporters on Wednesday.

At an extraordinary meeting on Friday, the organizing committee decided to establish the panel for selecting candidates for its new president. At its first meeting Tuesday, the panel drew up five criteria for the next head, including knowledge of the Olympics and Paralympics, and understanding of gender equality and diversity, and international common sense.

On Wednesday, the panel held the second meeting behind closed doors, starting discussions to select candidates based on proposals from each member. The third meeting will take place on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]