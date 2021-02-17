Lawmaker Tenders Resignation from LDP over Bar Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Takaki Shirasuka tendered his resignation from the ruling party Wednesday following a magazine report that he visited a bar in Tokyo under the coronavirus state of emergency.

Shirasuka, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, told reporters that he will not run in the next Lower House election, to be held this year. But he said he will not resign as a Lower House lawmaker.

In its online version, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine said Wednesday that Shirasuka visited the members-only bar on the night of Feb. 10.

Residents in Tokyo and other areas under the emergency are asked not to go out at night for nonessential purposes.

Earlier in February, three LDP lawmakers, including former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jun Matsumoto, quit the party after drawing fire for visiting bars in Tokyo late at night.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]