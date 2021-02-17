Japan Confirms 1,448 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,448 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

New fatalities linked to the coronavirus totaled 79 across the country, including 19 in Tokyo. The number of patients with the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus fell by 37 from Tuesday to 607.

Tokyo reported 378 new infection cases, with the daily count in the Japanese capital standing below 500 for the 11th straight day. People in their 30s made up the largest group of the new cases, at 74, followed by 66 in their 20s and 52 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over came to 85.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, dropped by five from Tuesday to 87.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]