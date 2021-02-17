Tokyo Reports 378 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 378 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count staying below 500 for the 11th straight day.

People in their 30s made up the largest group of the new cases, at 74, followed by 66 in their 20s and 52 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 85.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, dropped by five from the previous day to 87.

