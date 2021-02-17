Lawmaker Quits LDP for Bar Visit under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Takaki Shirasuka resigned from the ruling party Wednesday following a magazine report that he visited a luxury nightclub in Tokyo earlier this month although the Japanese capital has been under a coronavirus state of emergency.

Earlier in the day, Shirasuka, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, submitted a notice of resignation from the LDP. The party approved it.

Shirasuka, 45, will not run in the next Lower House election, to be held within this year. In its online edition, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine said Wednesday that Shirasuka visited the members-only nightclub on the night of Feb. 10.

Residents in Tokyo and other prefectures under the emergency are being asked not to go out at night for nonessential purposes.

Earlier in February, three LDP lawmakers, including former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jun Matsumoto, quit the party after drawing fire for visiting a bar in Tokyo late at night under the state of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]