Japan Govt Tallying COVID-19 Cases Manually

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry has been tallying new cases of coronavirus infection manually, without automating the work, a ministry official said Wednesday.

The official revealed the fact in response to a question from an opposition party lawmaker in a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Every day shortly after midnight, a contractor handling the work, outsourced from the ministry, looks up the daily number of new cases in each prefecture on the websites of the respective prefectural governments and tallies up the count, the official said.

The method appears to go against the key policy of digitalizing Japan's administrative services, promoted by the administration led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

But Suga only told the meeting, "I'm aware that the tallying has been done in such a way ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus."

