Visitors to Japan Plunge 98 Pct in Jan.

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan in January dived 98.3 pct from a year earlier to 46,500, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The number of visitors had been on a moderate recovery track thanks to the gradual easing of the country's entry restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But the discovery of coronavirus variants in Japan prompted the government to tighten the restrictions again, resulting in foreign visitors decreasing also month on month in January in the first such development in eight months. In December 2020, about 58,700 foreigners visited Japan.

By country or region, the number of visitors from Vietnam was largest in January, at 20,000, followed by 10,200 from mainland China and 2,500 from South Korea. Japan had 300 visitors from Britain, where a coronavirus variant is spreading.

Most visitors are believed to be technical interns or students.

