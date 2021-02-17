Japan Not to Lift Coronavirus Emergency This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will keep its coronavirus state of emergency in place at least for this week, several government sources said Wednesday.

The government will not make a decision to lift the emergency this week, given that the medical system remains strained despite the number of new cases being on a downtrend across the country, with the daily count in Tokyo staying below 500 for the 11th straight day.

Earlier this month, the government extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other prefectures by a month until March 7.

Also, lifting of the emergency was foregone to avoid placing burdens on medical professionals with vaccinations beginning in the country Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hopes to end the state of emergency earlier in areas showing improved coronavirus situations. The government will thus continue to carefully watch region-by-region indicators such as the bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients at hospitals.

