Japan 2020 Travel Spending Down 54 Pct to 9.8 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Spending on domestic trips by Japanese people fell 54.9 pct from the previous year to 9,898.2 billion yen last year amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, government data have shown.

The total number of domestic travelers dropped 50.3 pct to 291.77 million, according to the results of a survey released by the Japan Tourism Agency on Wednesday.

Both the spending and traveler numbers hit the lowest levels since 2010, when the survey in the current format began.

Domestic travel spending plunged 83.2 pct year on year in April-June 2020, during which Japan implemented its first COVID-19 state of emergency.

The government started its Go To Travel discount program in July. But travel spending incurred a 56.6 pct year-on-year drop in July-September and a 46.5 pct decline the next quarter.

