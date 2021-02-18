Illegal Drugs Seized by Japan Customs Down 43 pct in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The amount of illegal drugs seized by Japanese customs in 2020 dropped 43 pct from the previous year to total about 1,906 kilograms in 733 cases, down 30 pct, the Finance Ministry has announced.

The sharp decline is attributed to entry restrictions implemented in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the annual amount topping 1 ton for the fifth consecutive year and hitting the third highest level on record, however, the ministry finds the situation is "very serious," a ministry official said.

With a view to the end of the pandemic, the ministry plans to strengthen efforts to crack down on drug smuggling, such as introducing new drug detection equipment.

Of the seized drugs, stimulants accounted for about 800 kilograms, down 69 pct from the 2019 level but doubling from a decade ago.

