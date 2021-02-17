Suga Receives 5 M. Yen from Company Related to 1st Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he has received donations totaling 5 million yen from executives of a company for which his eldest son works.

During the day's intensive deliberations at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan grilled Suga in connection with a wining-and-dining scandal involving the son, saying that the government may have given favors to the satellite broadcasting company. Suga denied the allegations.

There is suspicion that four senior officials of the communications ministry, which supervises broadcasting companies, were wined and dined by Suga's son in a way violating the national public service ethics code.

According to Suga, the founder and the former president of Tohokushinsha, donated a total of 5 million yen to a Suga-headed electoral district branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on six occasions between September 2012 and October 2018. Four of the six donations were made at times of Lower House elections.

Asked whether the founder and the former president bought tickets for fundraising parties, Suga stopped short of making clear comments, saying only that the donations were handled "appropriately based on law."

