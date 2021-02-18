Hashimoto Chosen as Tokyo Games Chief to Replace Mori

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee Thursday selected Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese minister for the games, as its president to replace Yoshiro Mori, who quit over a gaffe, with the development coming at a crucial time when the fate of the sporting events is closely watched amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus around the world.

Earlier on Thursday, Hashimoto, 56, tendered her resignation from the ministerial post to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who approved it.

After a panel of the Tokyo Games organizing committee picked Hashimoto, a former Olympic speed skater and cyclist, as its candidate for the president's post, the committee's Executive Board approved the choice of candidate. Then, councillors of the committee chose Hashimoto as a member of the board, and the board voted to elect her as the new president of the committee.

With the world closely watching whether the Tokyo Games will take place this summer as scheduled as the pandemic continues, a host of challenging tasks await Hashimoto, such as taking thorough measures against the virus. Only about five months are left before the start of the Olympic Games in late July, to be followed by the Paralympic Games, starting late in August.

"Resigning as minister was a big decision for me," Hashimoto said, adding, "With the determination firmly in mind, I will work hard to hold the Tokyo Games successfully." The events, originally scheduled for summer 2020, have been postponed for one year to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

