Hashimoto Chosen as Tokyo Games Chief

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Hashimoto, Japanese minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, was chosen as new president of the games' organizing committee on Thursday.

The committee's board selected Hashimoto, 56, as its new chief to succeed Yoshiro Mori, who on Friday resigned over his controversial remarks about women.

Earlier on Thursday, Hashimoto tendered her resignation from the cabinet to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

