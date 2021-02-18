PM Suga Visits Coronavirus Vaccination Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited Thursday a Tokyo hospital where Japan's coronavirus vaccination program kicked off.

At the National Hospital Organization's Tokyo Medical Center in Meguro Ward, which gave a medical professional the first jab of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine in the country on Wednesday, Suga received explanation about inoculation procedures at the vaccination site and, then, spoke with the organization's chief, Hideo Kusuoka, and others.

The prime minister was accompanied by health minister Norihisa Tamura.

Suga told reporters later that he is eager to administer the vaccine to all people in the country as soon as possible.

After some 40,000 medical workers receive vaccine injections at 100 locations including state-run hospitals nationwide, the Suga administration hopes to give vaccinations to ordinary people aged 65 or over from April at the earliest.

