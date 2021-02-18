Japan, U.S., Australia, India Foreign Chiefs to Hold "Quad" Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold talks under the "Quad" framework on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price announced Wednesday.

In the talks, expected to be held online, the foreign ministers are seen discussing ways to promote the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, as well as the four countries' cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

In October last year, the four countries' foreign chiefs met in person in Tokyo, agreeing to hold Quad talks on a regular basis.

The Quad countries are also considering arranging the first summit among their leaders, according to a Japanese government source.

The four countries are stepping up their security cooperation, in light of China's growing assertiveness at sea. In November, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the other three's naval forces conducted the Malabar 2020 joint drills.

