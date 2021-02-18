Expressway Accident Deaths in Japan in 2020 Fewest on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who died in accidents on expressways in Japan in 2020 dropped 49 from the previous year to 114, the fewest since records started in 1979, a National Police Agency report showed on Thursday.

The result apparently reflected a decrease in road traffic as people refrained from going out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NPA, traffic on expressways in April-June 2020, when a state of emergency over the pandemic was in place in the country, was down around 30 pct from a year earlier, with the number of accident fatalities plunging year on year to one in May and five in June.

The annual number of traffic accidents on roads including expressways declined 18.9 pct to 309,178, posting the sharpest fall on record, or since 1966.

In 2020, a total of 2,839 people were killed in traffic accidents, while 27,774 were injured. People aged 65 or older accounted for over half of the fatalities. The number of children at elementary school age or younger who were killed or injured came to 861.

