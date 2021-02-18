Japanese Executives Charged with Defrauding U.S. Navy

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Three executives of Japan’s Kanto Kosan Co. were indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent dumping of contaminated water removed from U.S. Navy ships in Japan, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

President and CEO Sojiro Imahashi and two other executives at Kanto Kosan, based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, were charged with several counts, including ocean dumping, fraud and false claims.

“The defendants deceived the U.S. Navy by willfully failing to satisfy the company’s obligations” under contracts, Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement.

Speaking to Jiji Press, Kanto Kosan admitted that it has been investigated by U.S. authorities, but said it did not know the charges.

According to the department and the indictment, Kanto Kosan received contracts valued at roughly 120 million dollars between 2007 and 2020 to remove, treat and dispose of contaminated oily wastewater generated by U.S. Navy ships in Yokohama, Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, and Okinawa Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]